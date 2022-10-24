Norwalk’s Health Media Network is acquired by competitor

Health Media Network (HMN), a Norwalk-based provider of digital health care communications tools and video content to medical venues, has been acquired by CheckedUp, a New York City-based competitor.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CheckedUp is backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity, a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm.

HMN’s assets include an internet-connected, addressable Digital TV Network across therapeutic specialties including cardiology, neurology, women’s health, and infectious disease, as well as custom published wallboards and wellness literature curated for each office location. HMN’s content is refreshed daily and is targeted based on gender, age and condition-specific networks.

According to the companies, the transaction “creates a scaled digital network with a focus on technology innovation and delivering dedicated customer service and support. HMN will provide increased network breadth and a foothold in key health care verticals, which will complement CheckedUp’s existing footprint.”