Marsh McLennan Agency acquires Washington insurance firm

White Plains-based Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired McDonald Zaring Insurance (MZI), a full-service agency located in Walla Walla, Washington.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and all 19 of the McDonald Zaring employees will be joining MMA. McDonald Zaring Insurance was founded in 1932 and serves individuals and businesses across all industries and sizes, including agri-business, wineries, financial institutions, health clinics and contractors.

“McDonald Zaring Insurance prides itself on its extensive experience and deep client relationships, aligning perfectly with MMA’s approach to helping clients achieve their goals and create a limitless future,” said Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of MMA’s Northwest region. “We look forward to the collaboration and innovation to come as we welcome MZI to the MMA team and further bolster our presence in the region.”