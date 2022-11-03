Marsh & McLennan Agency acquires Tennessee-based commercial insurance broker

White Plains-based insurance provider Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired Bradley Insurance Agency, a commercial insurance broker based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972 by Steve Bradley, and acquired by Kendall and Kevin Bradley in 2014, Bradley Insurance serves organizations across multiple industries and sizes. All Bradley Insurance employees will be joining MMA.

“With the addition of Bradley Insurance, we’re expanding our insurance expertise in eastern Tennessee under the direction of a highly respected and accomplished team,” said Peter Krause, CEO of MMA’s Southeast region. “We are proud to welcome Bradley Insurance to the MMA family.”