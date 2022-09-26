IBM acquires digital product engineering services firm Dialexa

IBM has announced the acquisition of Dialexa, a digital product engineering services firm.

Founded in 2010, Dialexa has team of 300 product managers, designers, full-stack engineers and data scientists based in Dallas and Chicago. The company provides strategy, design, creation and optimization services across cloud platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure, and its clients include Deere & Co., Pizza Hut U.S. and Toyota Motor North America.

Dialexa will be the sixth acquisition IBM has made this year and the 25th since Arvind Krishna became CEO of the Armonk-based company in April 2020.

“In this digital era, clients are looking for the right mix of high-quality products to build new revenue streams and improve topline growth,” said John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting. “Dialexa’s product engineering expertise, combined with IBM’s hybrid cloud and business transformation offerings, will help our clients turn concepts into differentiated product portfolios that accelerate growth.”