Greenwich’s Atlas Holdings acquires Crown Paper Group

Greenwich-based Atlas Holdings has acquired the assets of Crown Paper Group, which include Port Townsend Paper Corp. Crown Corrugated Co., an integrated mill and containerboard operation focused on the markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Atlas also announced the appointment of Randy Nebel as chairman of the Crown board of directors. Nebel previously served as president and CEO of Verso Corp., a producer of graphic, specialty and packaging paper and market pulp, and president of Longview Paper & Packaging, a manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated products and other specialty papers.

“It’s always an exciting day when we can welcome a great paper and packaging company to the Atlas Family of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics businesses,” said Atlas co-founder and managing partner Tim Fazio. “Atlas planted its roots in paper when we were founded with the purchase of a single corrugated medium mill in Indiana, preserving jobs and transforming operations to lay a strong foundation for future growth. Now, more than two decades later, paper, packaging and allied industries remain an important and growing sector for Atlas. We’re thrilled to welcome the Crown team and excited to get to work in building an even stronger company.”