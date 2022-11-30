Greenwich’s Amulet Capital Partners acquires United Vein & Vascular Centers

Amulet Capital Partners LP, a Greenwich-based middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the health care sector, has acquired United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a Florida-based provider of vascular care treatment services.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed; UVVC will continue to be led by founder and CEO Dr. Gamal Wazni and the existing management team. UVVC was established in 2014 operates more than 30 clinical locations across Florida, Chicago, Colorado and Arizona, with plans to add more locations in both new and existing markets.

“This investment represents a unique opportunity to partner with the leading management team in the vein and vascular space and deploy our extensive experience partnering with physician practice management companies to support UVVC’s next phase of growth in a dynamic, fragmented market,” said Carl Zimmerman, principal at Amulet.