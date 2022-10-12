Greenwich SPAC merges with aviation firm FlexJet

Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, a Greenwich-headquartered publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has announced a merger with Flexjet Inc., a subscription-based private aviation company serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and Fortune 500 corporations.
As a result of the merger, Flexjet becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “FXJ”; Horizon trades on the NYSE as “HZON.”
“Flexjet’s global presence, aircraft network, and proprietary technology have established the company as a category leader in private aviation,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman, CEO and chief financial officer at Horizon, who added the transaction will provide Flexjet “with ample capital to execute Flexjet’s long-term vision, the ability to continue to serve its loyal customer base and positions the company for success in the public markets.”
Photo courtesy of Flexjet
