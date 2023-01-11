Connecticut accounting firms complete merger

Two leading Connecticut-based accounting firms – Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina LLP (FML CPAs) and Bregman & Company PC – have announced the completion of a merger.

Bregman & Company was formed in 1977 and is focused on providing tax and advisory services to closely held businesses as well as high-income and high-net-worth individuals. The company has offices in Stamford and Avon. The firm specializes in providing tax and advisory services. FML was founded in 2002 and is a full-service accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Glastonbury, with offices in Enfield, Stafford Springs, New Haven and Stamford. The firm provides assurance, tax and advisory services to a wide range of organizations and individuals.

Following the merger, Bregman & Company will operate as a division of FML. Owen Bregman and Eliot Bassin, the partners-in-charge of Bregman & Company, have joined FML CPAs as partners via the merger, which will grow FML’s staff to over 120 full-time professionals, including 18 partners and 42 CPAs.

“For decades, Bregman & Company has had an outstanding reputation in Connecticut and beyond,” says FML CPAs Managing Partner Jeff Fiondella. “We value the expertise and longevity of Bregman’s staff. With this merger, FML can continue our trajectory of growth designed to capably serve the entire state of Connecticut and the surrounding areas.”

“This growth-based merger will provide additional resources to better serve our clients,” said Owen Bregman. “It is the continuation of an exciting period of improvements for both firms as we evolve to continue positioning FML as a prominent sector leader and embark upon our next decade of success.”