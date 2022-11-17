Archtop Fiber acquires upstate telecommunications provider GTel

Kingston-based Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, has signed a stock purchase agreement with GTel, a fourth-generation, family-owned voice, video and internet service provider based in Germantown, New York.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Through this transaction, Archtop Fiber will expand its telecommunications services in more than five townships across New York’s southern Columbia County.

“We are honored GTel has entrusted us to continue the remarkable legacy it has established over nearly a century,” said Jeff DeMond, founder and CEO of Archtop Fiber. “Just like GTel, we are committed to innovation and building a brighter future for our neighbors in southern Columbia County and beyond. We have a deep-rooted relationship with GTel and are proud to keep the company’s momentum going. We will leverage our knowledge and experience to expand digital growth and bring even more jobs and tech-driven opportunities to this vibrant area.”