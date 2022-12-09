WSHU receives grants for Sandy Hook and climate change broadcasts

WSHU, the public radio station based at Fairfield’s Sacred Heart University, has received two grants totaling $29,750.

Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded the station $4,750 for its original podcast “Still Newtown,” which WSHU General Manager Rima Dael described as “a nuanced, respectful podcast” that honors the victims and survivors of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting 10 years ago, as well as the town’s residents.”

Separately, the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom that assigns a reporter to the specific beat of covering climate change. Solutions Journalism Network launched the Climate Beacon Newsroom Initiative in partnership with Covering Climate Now and Climate Central, and WSHU was one of five newsrooms across the country to be selected and awarded financial support.