Unauthorized biography of Ray Dalio to be released in 2023

Ray Dalio will be the subject of a new biography that is being promoted as an “unauthorized, unvarnished story” of his life.

St. Martin’s Press has announced plans to publish “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend” by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter Rob Copeland, who authored an unflattering 2020 expose on the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, which manages $150 billion.

In recent years, Dalio has sought to position himself as a thought leader on U.S. and global economics, and he has also publicized his philanthropic efforts. But Dalio has also generated controversy for comments that many people viewed as an attempt to downplay or ignore China’s human rights record, and his effort to work with Connecticut’s state government on an endeavor to increase funding for public schools ended abruptly after two months amid accusations of partisan rancor. And his Westport-based Bridgewater Associates was the subject of a Wall Street Journal investigation regarding charges of sexual misconduct against a high-ranking officer – Dalio tried to downplay the issue by calling the Journal’s reporting inaccurate and sensationalist.

“Dalio for years has stuck to a narrative that all Bridgewater employees are judged on an equal playing field, and that any difference in rank or authority was due only to a rigorous system that susses out merit. The truth is more complex,” said Copeland in a press release.