UConn to launch streaming service highlighting athletics program

The University of Connecticut is planning to introduce UConn+, a streaming service that will highlight the school’s athletics program and teams.

According to the school, the new service will provide original and exclusive content including live events, profiles, coaches’ shows, game highlights and other on-demand content. UConn+ will debut later this month and will be available on streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, and it will also be accessible via the UConn mobile app and uconnhuskies.com.

UConn is working with the collegiate sports marketing companies Learfield and Sidearm Sports in the creation of the UConn+ content. The first shows announced are “The Breakdown,” a five-part mini-series about 2022 UConn Football training camp, and “The Standard,” a mini-series that provides an inside look at UConn women’s basketball.

“UConn already boasts championship programs and provides top-quality experiences in state-of-the-art venues for fans and student-athletes alike,” said David Benedict, director of athletics. “With UConn+, we’re adding the capability to engage UConn Nation with exclusive feature content and live sports like never before. This platform will only strengthen our global brand and create more opportunities for success.”

Photo courtesy of UConn