Report: Attempted book banning will reach new levels in 2022

In observance of Banned Books Week which takes place this week, the American Library Association (ALA) released new data on the challenges to free access to books.

According to the ALA, 2021 saw the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling these lists more than 20 years ago – and with eight months into 2022, this year’s book challenges are expected to exceed last year’s level.

This year to date, there have been 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources in schools, universities, and public libraries, with 1,651 different titles being under attack. There have also been 27 documented cases where police reports were filed against librarians over books being made available in libraries.

Among the books facing the greatest volume of challenges are “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.