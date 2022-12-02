Publisher releases children’s book with AI-generated illustrations

Poughquag-based Stone Hollow Press is releasing a new children’s book featuring illustrations created with artificial intelligence (AI).

“If Animals Had Jobs” contains artwork generated with the assistance of DALL·E 2, a computerized system developed OpenAI. Every illustration in the book, as well as the cover, was generated by DALL·E 2 based off short text descriptions written by the author, Dennis DeRobertis.

“As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful, more prevalent, and more accessible to everyone, we’ll find new and exciting ways to incorporate this technology into our personal and professional lives,” said DeRobertis, who is also the Stone Hollow Press Publisher. “Even after spending a career in tech, it was still amazing – and sobering – to see this technology at work and how easily it integrated with the creative process. Of course, I’ll continue to hire and work with human artists for most of our picture books, but we’re at a tipping point of what this technology can do.”

“If Animals Had Jobs” is available now in paperback from Amazon and other retailers, and a free PDF version of the book is also available directly from the publisher’s website.