New PSA campaign focuses on fentanyl crisis

The Ad Council is releasing a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign focusing on the fentanyl crisis.

Illegally manufactured fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent, appearing as a contaminant in illicit powdered drugs and being used to create counterfeit prescription pills. The campaign, “Real Deal on Fentanyl,” is funded by the tech companies Snap and YouTube and seeks to educate young Americans on the dangers of fentanyl and the likelihood of it being in counterfeit prescription pills and illicit drugs.

“Young Americans are dying of fentanyl overdoses at a staggering rate and the time to act is now,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “We’re so grateful to all our partners who are joining us in the fight against the overdose crisis and delivering critical information during a time of need. This powerful coalition is uniquely qualified to reach and influence young people and will allow us to make an extraordinary difference and save lives.”

The PSA campaign was developed on a pro bono basis by the creative agency JOAN and produced by JOAN Studios, with the nonprofit Shatterproof serving as an issue adviser.