ESPN renews partnership with American Kennel Club

ESPN and the American Kennel Club (AKC) have entered into a new, expanded five-year agreement that renews ESPN’s media rights for televising of AKC-recognized dog sports events.

The agreement, which continues a relationship that began in 2019, maintains ESPN as the AKC’s exclusive U.S. dog sports media partner in the United States. ESPN will distribute a minimum of nine AKC events per year across its platforms under the renewal, beginning with the AKC Agility National Championship in February 2023.

Among the other AKC events that will be distributed on ESPN platforms under the renewed agreement are the AKC’s National Championship, Agility Premier Cup, Diving Dogs Premier Cup, Flyball Dog Challenge and Fastest Dogs USA.