Crime museum launches book club

For those in search of new reading material in 2023, the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee-based Alcatraz East Crime Museum is offering a free crime-focused book club.

The book club is offered on Facebook, where people can request to join the group, and the books being advocated focus on American true crime history, the history of law enforcement and survivor stories.

The first three book picks of 2023 include the January selection “The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter” by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the February pick “Bind, Torture, Kill: The Inside Story of BTK, The Serial Killer Next Door” by Roy Wenzl, Tim Potter, L. Kelly, and Hurst Laviana, and the March selection “The Gardner Heist: The True Story of the World’s Largest Unsolved Art Theft” by Ulrich Boser.

“We always have new and interesting things to explore and learn about,” said Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “With our book club, you can keep the discussion and learning going all year long, right from home.”

