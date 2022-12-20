Home Media Can you guess which was 2022’s most-watched cable TV channel?

Can you guess which was 2022’s most-watched cable TV channel?

By
Phil Hall
-

For the seventh consecutive year, Fox News Channel was the nation’s most-watched cable TV channel in primetime, according to data compiled by Nielsen.

ESPN was the second most-watched channel, followed by MSNBC in third place, HGTV in fourth place and TNT in fifth place. Rounding out the top 10 were Hallmark Channel, TBS, TLC, INSP (formerly The Inspiration Network) and CNN.

CNN’s tenth-place finish was a preciptious drop for the channel, which has been part of the top 10 since 2019. Still, at least it is on the air – the same cannot be said for last-place finisher G4, which relaunched in November 2021 and went off the air in just under a year.

Previous articleBridgeport’s Freeman Center receives $1M Mellon Foundation grant
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here