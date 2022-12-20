Can you guess which was 2022’s most-watched cable TV channel?

For the seventh consecutive year, Fox News Channel was the nation’s most-watched cable TV channel in primetime, according to data compiled by Nielsen.

ESPN was the second most-watched channel, followed by MSNBC in third place, HGTV in fourth place and TNT in fifth place. Rounding out the top 10 were Hallmark Channel, TBS, TLC, INSP (formerly The Inspiration Network) and CNN.

CNN’s tenth-place finish was a preciptious drop for the channel, which has been part of the top 10 since 2019. Still, at least it is on the air – the same cannot be said for last-place finisher G4, which relaunched in November 2021 and went off the air in just under a year.