Business Journals editor authors new book on Wall Street’s most notorious characters

“100 Years of Wall Street Crooks,” the new book by Phil Hall, the senior enterprise editor for the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, is being released this week by the independent publishing company Bicep Books.

The new book offers a line-up of audacious and often outrageous charlatans and miscreants, from Charles Ponzi in the 1920s to Elizabeth Holmes in the 2020s. “100 Years of Wall Street Crooks” offers insight regarding the schemes and scams perpetrated by a wild parade of large-than-life characters, with familiar names including Joseph P. Kennedy, Howard Hughes, Martha Stewart and Bernie Madoff to under-the-radar but nonetheless remarkable personalities including Anthony De Angelis, whose attempt to corner the world’s soybean oil market nearly collapsed the stock markets.

Advanced praise for “100 Years of Wall Street Crooks” has been strong. Chris DiPentima, president and CEO, Connecticut Business and Industry Association, noted how “each crime story reads effortlessly, and when taken as whole we better understand how greed and the desire for power have wreaked havoc on innocent bystanders.” And Scott Acheychek, CEO at Fairfield-based REX Shares, observed, ““Phil Hall has written an excellent and enjoyable resource of the most infamous financiers over the last 100 years, with a comprehensive overview depicting their backgrounds, exploits, and any and all consequences they faced.”

“100 Years of Wall Street Crooks” is now available on Amazon.com.