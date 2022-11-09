Ad Council announces mental health initiative

The Ad Council, a nonprofit organization that produces, distributes and promotes public service announcements, has announced plans for a multi-year communications effort that calls attention to mental health.

The new national Mental Health Initiative is being launched with a founding gift of $15 million from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and has a goal of $65 million over the next seven years. In a press statement, the Ad Council aid the initiative “aims to change social norms, reduce stigma around mental health and encourage people to take a proactive approach to their mental health issues.”

The Ad Council will work with a coalition of leading mental health non-governmental organizations, federal agencies and private sector corporations for this collaborative effort, which follows a data report released by the Ad Council that found half of American residents between the ages 16 to 65 acknowledged they have a mental health condition, and of those who report a condition only about half said they were getting help or treatment.