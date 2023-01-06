Home Media A foxy new 40-cent bulk mailing stamp

A foxy new 40-cent bulk mailing stamp

Companies and nonprofits that send out circulars, newsletters and catalogs in bulk mailings may be interested in the issuance of an attractive new 40-cent stamp featuring the red fox.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) issued the new stamp in panes of 20 and in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. The stamp features a pencil-and-watercolor illustration of a red fox. The handsome face of this wild canid is from pre-existing artwork by Dugald Stermer (1936–2011).

The USPS has also issued another stamp for bulk mailings the depicts a yellow school bus outside of its educational destination. The stamp is available in panes of 20 and coils of 100 and carries an “additional ounce” weight that is used to add postage when needed on heavier mail pieces.

