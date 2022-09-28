Stamford’s Lovesac teams with Disney on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ promotions

Stamford-headquartered Lovesac is partnered with the Walt Disney Co. on a promotional campaign connected to the studio’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will premiere Sept. 30 on Disney+.

In tandem with the “Hocus Pocus 2+” release, Lovesac is sponsoring a “Watch With Your Witches Ultimate Movie Night Sweepstakes” in which consumers can enter to win a customized Sactionals setup with StealthTech, valued up to $10,000. Entries are being accepted through Nov. 7 on the WatchWithYourwWitches.com website or at local Lovesac showrooms. Also, consumers purchase StealthTech Sound + Charge through Oct. 31 will be eligible to receive an exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 Footsac Blanket.

“Collaborating with Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ has allowed our core differentiator to shine through – we elevate and integrate living room streaming experiences,” said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. “The StealthTech Sound + Charge System will create an unparalleled home theater experience for families and friends when they tune into the revolutionary comeback of the Sanderson Sisters.”

Photo courtesy Disney+