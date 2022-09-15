Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands taps Wolfgang Puck as Origin brand ambassador

Stamford-headquartered BlueTriton Brands has announced the signing of celebrity chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck as the brand ambassador of its Origin spring water line.

Puck will make public appearances for Origin and be featured across platforms in social media and video campaigns. The financial terms of his joining Origin were not disclosed

“I am excited to be joining the Origin team,” said Puck. “I have always focused on fresh, local ingredients because I believe they are the key to great flavor and a unique dining experience. BlueTriton and Origin bring that quality experience with their spring-to-table water.”

“We are very excited to welcome world-renowned master chef, Wolfgang Puck to our team as an ambassador for the Origin brand,” said Origin brand lead Brittany Lewis “His refreshingly American entrepreneurial spirit speaks to the core of our values of crafting a better and more purposeful world.”

