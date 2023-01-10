Stamford-based Sema4 rebrands as GeneDX

Stamford-based Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) has changed its name to GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS).

Last January, Sema4 acquired GeneDx Inc., a leader in genomic testing and analysis, for an undisclosed sum. In taking on the acquired company’s name, Sema4 is turning a page away from a disastrous 2022 that saw the termination of 750 jobs, the closure of 70,000-square-foot laboratory in Stamford that it opened less than two years earlier, the transfer of its hereditary cancer testing operations from Stamford to Gaithersburg, Maryland, and the resignation of company founder Eric Schadt as president, chief research and development officer and a member of the board of directors.

In announcing the new name, President and CEO Katherine Stueland ignored the problems of the past year and insisted on a forward-focused mission.

“By combining the best of GeneDx and Sema4 to continue our growth, we sit at the intersection of diagnostics and data science, pairing decades of genomic interpretation expertise with an unmatched ability to analyze clinical data at scale,” she said. “GeneDx now has the capability to combine the power of genomic insights with clinical data to improve health care for people and populations.”