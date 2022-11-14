PepsiCo taps ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud for Rockstar Energy campaign

PepsiCo. Inc’s Rockstar Energy Drink has hired actor Angus Cloud to star in the brand’s new advertising campaign “Fuel What’s Next.”

According to a press release from the company, the long-form advertisement “celebrates the journey with Angus as he unlocks his potential through new and unexpected adventures – all fueled by Rockstar Energy. The journey highlights one-of-a-kind experiences and passion points mutually loved by both Rockstar Energy and Angus, including motorsports, fashion, music, art, skateboarding and gaming, showing how to get the energy to fuel your own passions.”

Cloud is best known for his role as Fezco in the HBO television series “Euphoria” and his promotion of Rockstar Energy began last month at the Formula Drift Finals, where he received an advanced driving lesson from Fredric Aasbo, three-time Formula Drift World Champion. The Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo stated that “fans will discover they have something special in-store at ComplexCon, followed by a unique experience in December that taps into Angus’ love of both art and skateboarding, with even more to come in 2023.”

“What’s next doesn’t just happen, so we’re excited to be working with Angus to show how Rockstar Energy can help you access what’s possible and make it yours,” said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo’s general manager and chief marketing officer of the energy category. “The creative campaign showcases what the brand represents across all our consumer passion points.”

The new advertisement was created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by Romain Chassaing, and it will run through the fourth quarter across multiple platforms, including cable TV, streaming, digital and social placements as well as select billboards in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.