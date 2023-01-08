Fairfield’s business banners build local brand awareness

By mid-January, Fairfield’s Post Road and Mill Plain Road will feature banners celebrating local businesses and their role in shaping the town’s economy. Placed by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, a total of 86 banners will be hung from lampposts lining the two major thoroughfares, highlighting more than 65 companies based in the town.

For more than 15 years, the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce provided local businesses the opportunity to display their logos on the banners as both a statement of civic pride and a means for businesses to get their names out there.

“It’s another way to reinforce the importance of ’shopping local, buy local, be local,’” said Beverly Balaz, the president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “Even after the holidays are over, we want to continue to remind everyone to shop local and support our local business community.”

For members of the chamber the banners cost $320 with the option to purchase an additional two for $245 each. Nonmember organizations were also invited to participate but were limited to one banner at $375.

The banners for this year’s event are currently in production at Universal Printing, which Balaz emphasized was not only a local Fairfield business but a family-owned operation, which also assisted in the design of the banners. She also noted that there are several different approaches taken by participating businesses.

Some business will have their banner placed near their store, while others use it to reach eyes that may not commonly pass by their location.

“We have one member up on Black Rock Turnpike and this gives them a nice opportunity to feature their brand and logo in the downtown, on the Post Road,” Balaz said. “When we look at Fairfield today it is so vibrant with all sorts of different businesses, and we’ve got such a variety of restaurants and services and retail. It just gives everyone a nice opportunity to be featured.”

Collins Medical Equipment and Collins Accessibility Solutions, on King’s Highway is one of the businesses participating in the banner program.

“Collins has been in business since 1931 and we wouldn’t have succeeded without the support of our community — that is why we see it as vital to support the community and be represented in it” said Andrea Hance Collins, director of marketing and public relations for the Collins companies. “People need to see and hear about your company many times before they even consider becoming a customer. This is one way we can get our names out there and hopefully reach a few new people while reminding previous customers about us.”

Patrick Monteleone, owner of Harry’s Wine and Liquor Market on the Post Road, is excited for the program and not only because his business is participating. He sees it as part of a vital effort to keep local businesses competitive.

“I think we all as a community like to see our logos up there next to all of the others, even the logos of competition,” Monteleone said. “I really do think that small businesses have to stick together as small businesses, once you get a crack in that wall you see a situation like down south where there’s a Walmart and a Hardee’s and no small businesses. It’s really important to protect what we have. We’re very fortunate in the town of Fairfield to have as many small businesses as we do.”