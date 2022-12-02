Danbury’s AlphaCoin rebrands as Alpha Metalcraft Group

AlphaCoin, a Danbury-headquartered portfolio of manufacturing businesses serving the aerospace, defense and medical markets, is changing its name to Alpha Metalcraft Group (AMG).

The company’s three manufacturing sites – Connecticut Coining, Gasser and GAR Electroforming – will retain their legal names but their customer facing names will be identified as Alpha Metalcraft Group. The company said it is changing the name to better identify its core competencies and to avoid confusion from potential customers who assumed it was a cryptocurrency platform.

“Metalcraft is a more appropriate description of the portfolio’s capabilities,’’ said John Boscia, vice president of business development. “We want our portfolio of businesses to be recognized as market-leading manufacturers of products and services via unique metal forming processes.”