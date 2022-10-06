Applications being accepted for Westchester manufacturing career program

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Westchester Community College are now accepting applications for the next cohort of their advanced manufacturing career training program, which will begin on Oct. 18.

The program is designed for individuals with little or no prior manufacturing experience, and participants will learn skills to create products using computers, robotics, 3D printing and more, as well as master the basics of safety, quality, manufacturing processes and green production. Upon completion, participants will hold a Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) CPT 4.0 Certification.

Grant funding is available to qualified students and laptops will be loaned at no cost to those who require them.

“Westchester County is home to some of the most innovative advanced manufacturing companies in America,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Desktop milling machines, nondestructive testing equipment and medical devices are all being developed in Westchester County. Our award-winning companies are at the forefront of innovation and this program is critical for developing the talent they are looking to add to their teams.”