XPO recruits Ali Faghri as chief strategy officer

Greenwich-headquartered XPO (NYSE:XPO), a provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has hired Ali Faghri as chief strategy officer.

In his new job, Faghri will be responsible for XPO’s strategy and analysis of growth opportunities and will oversee the company’s engagement with the investment community.

Faghri is a Wall Street analyst focused on the automotive sector. He most recently was a managing director with Guggenheim Partners LLC, where he led the automotive team for five years. Earlier in his career, he held senior equity research positions at Susquehanna International Group and Sterne Agee.

“Ali is a seasoned analyst with a thorough understanding of our customer verticals and company-specific strengths. His expertise will add considerable value as we execute our growth strategy,” said XPO CEO Mario Harik.