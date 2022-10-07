White Plains’ e-Core hires Abhineet Jha as head of North America sales

White Plains-based e-Core has hired Abhineet Jha as senior vice president and head of sales for North America.

“Digital product development, cloud application migration and modernization are important enabling factors in many enterprises’ digital transformation strategy and have been essential components of business innovation over the last decade,” said Marco Roman, head of North American field operations at e-Core. “It’s an exciting time for e-Core as we continue to help businesses spanning diverse industries including banking, financial Services, technology, media and telecom to become digitally ready for the future.”

Jha was previously regional vice president for strategic clients and business development at Trianz. Earlier in his career, he was a senior client partner at Cognizant.