Westport Country Playhouse appoints new EDI director

Westport Country Playhouse has named Erika K. Wesley to a newly created position of director of equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

In her new role, Wesley will coordinate EDI policies, programs, training and practices for the Playhouse. The new position is being underwritten in part by the Connecticut Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant administered by CT Humanities.

Mark Lamos, the Playhouse’s artistic director, said Wesley will bring “transformative insights to our long-range work on equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Wesley previously served as the executive director of Horizons at Greens Farms Academy in Westport and also worked with Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and Carver Foundation of Norwalk. She is the author of the book “For the People to Drink” and the creator and host of the “Show of Hands” podcast.