Tim Wentworth named chairman at White Plains’ Forge Health

Forge Health, a White Plains-based provider of value-based mental health and substance use care, has named Tim Wentworth as its new chairman of the board.

Wentworth most recently served as CEO of Evernorth, Cigna’s $100 billion health services organization. He was previously CEO of Express Scripts, the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tim as chairman of the board, especially at this critical juncture where we’re executing on our vision of mental health and substance use care at scale,” said Eric Frieman, co-founder and CEO of Forge Health. “Tim’s extensive experience and proven track record in leading transformative companies that successfully execute on driving healthcare innovation, combined with his exceptional business acumen, make him the ideal partner to advance the Forge Health mission. We’re confident that Tim will help solidify our position as the market leader, be instrumental to our success, and serve as the catalyst for new and innovative opportunities that will support our growth and, most importantly, the people we serve.”