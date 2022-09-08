Theresa Eastwood Davis named president at Greenwich’s Richman Property Services

Richman Property Services, the Greenwich-based management division of The Richman Group focused on affordable, market-rate and senior living, has promoted Theresa Eastwood Davis to president.

Eastwood Davis previously served as executive vice president of operations for Richman and brings 35 years of experience from all levels of property management. Before joining Richman in 2011, she worked at Concord Management, Trammell Crow Residential, Merry Land and Investment, LBK Management Services, Equity Residential and Insignia Residential.

“Theresa is a proven leader who has been instrumental in the growth and success of our company over the past decade. We’re thrilled to introduce her as the new president of Richman Property Services,” said Kristin M. Miller, president of The Richman Group Development Corp.