Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth hires Ben Emons as principal

Stamford-based NewEdge Wealth LLC, a registered investment adviser with a client base of ultra-high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients, has hired Ben Emons as principal and senior portfolio strategist.

Emons previously served as managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors and as head of credit portfolio management at Intellectus Partners. He is also a prominent commentator on financial issues and has appeared on Bloomberg, CNBC and Yahoo Finance.

“NewEdge Wealth is quickly positioning itself to be an industry leader, which means we must be equipped with industry leading talent,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth. “Ben’s expertise and diverse perspective on international fixed income and cross-asset market strategies will help us further expand upon the intellectual capital that our ultra high net worth clients require. They will greatly benefit from the continued build of our investment team and their level of specialized expertise.”