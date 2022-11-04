Stamford’s Lovesac names new chief supply chain officer

The Stamford-based home furnishing brand Lovesac Co. has appointed John Legg as chief supply chain officer.

In his new job, Legg will be responsible for Lovesac’s supply chain functions including manufacturing, planning, inventory, distribution and logistics. He was most recently chief operating officer at Purple Innovation, where he was responsible for end-to-end supply chain operations. Legg previously held global supply chain leadership positions at Claris Retail Solutions, Global Brands Group and Zale Corporations.

“We are thrilled to welcome John as chief supply chain officer as we expand and strengthen our capabilities across our end-to-end global supply chain network” said Mary Fox, president and chief operating officer. “As we continue to scale our brand, gain market share and better serve our customers, John’s vast industry knowledge, leadership experience, and vision will play a fundamental role in building best in class supply chain operations at Lovesac to support our ambitious growth plans.”