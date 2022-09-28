RXO announces inaugural board of directors

XPO Logistics Inc. has announced the members of the inaugural board of directors for RXO, the Greenwich-based company’s tech-enabled brokered transportation platform spinoff.

XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs will serve as the non-executive chairman of RXO and Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president for North American transportation and the designated RXO CEO, will also be on the board.

Three current XPO directors will join the RXO board as independent directors at the time of the separation, following their planned resignation from the XPO board: AnnaMaria DeSalva, global chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and the former chief communications officer of DuPont; Adrian Kingshott, managing director with Spotlight Advisors, and the former CEO of AdSon; and Mary Kissel, executive vice president and senior policy advisor with Stephens and a former member of The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Kissel will serve as vice chairwoman of the RXO board.

Four additional independent directors have been named to the board: Christine Breves, executive vice president, business transformation and former chief financial officer of U.S. Steel; Michelle Nettles, global chief people and culture officer of ManpowerGroup, and former chief people and diversity officer of Molson Coors Brewing Co.; Stephen Renna, a senior managing director of Ankura’s Global Strategic Advisory practice and former chief banking officer of the U.S. Export Import Bank; and Thomas Szlosek, chief financial officer of Avantor and former chief financial officer of Honeywell.

The board will become effective with the closing of the spinoff transaction, which XPO expects to complete in the fourth quarter.