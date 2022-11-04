Regional business leaders honored at Westfair’s C-Suite Awards

Some of the most influential and innovative business leaders across Westchester and Fairfield counties gathered at the Stamford Hotel on Oct. 27 for recognition in Westfair Communications’ 2022 C-Suite Awards.

The honorees were selected from nominations by judges Bud Hammer and Victor Petenkemani. Hammer is the president and general manager of Atlantic Westchester, an award-winning commercial and industrial HVAC business in Bedford Hills since he was unable to attend the ceremony, Petenkemani, the associate dean of the Mercy College School of Business, served as the sole master of ceremonies.

“There were two primary criteria that we used,” Petenkemani said in explaining the process he and Hammer employed to select the winner. “One, whether the nominee is a self-starter. What does that mean? Defying the odds, overcoming personal, industry, and business adversities to achieve organizational goals.”

Petenkemani noted this criterion was the summation of several factors. The judges wanted to see the candidates display the ability to problem solve within their available resources, improve organizational effectiveness, and have a unique background for the industry they work in. Candidates were also judged on their leadership style, innovation and creativity alongside effective communication.

“The second criteria were the nominee’s overall impact to society and the community they served,” he continued. “Those impacts included their part in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, sustainable development goals (SDG), and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, and compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.”

The keynote speech was delivered by Bill Glenn, the executive chairman of Crenshaw Associates. He outlined the themes shaping the current marketplace, which he said are among the challenges many of the night’s honorees had faced down to earn their awards.

“The changing makeup of an employee base, changing customer buying habits whether in B2B or B2B to C,” Glenn said. He urged attendees to ask themselves, “Who’s the Amazon out there? That’s the non-traditional legacy competitor that’s out to eat your lunch.”

He also warned that many of the challenges faced not only by businesses, but society at large now are not simply episodic disruptions but “sustainable and increasing over time.” The need to fight against discrimination and strengthen corporate cultures, remain vigilant against chronic stress and burnout, and understand how to best utilize younger generations with differing viewpoints and priorities were all points Glenn highlighted in calling for business leaders to step up their game with increased leadership and improved mentorship to close ever widening skills gaps.

“Don’t let Zoom, hybrid or virtual offices get in the way of doing these things that are motivating workers and a business accelerator,” he said. “It’s not a business strategy and a people strategy, it’s really the intersection of strategy, culture, talent and execution that optimize results, create and strengthen the corporate knowledge you want in order to retain the best talent.”

The winners of this year’s C-Suite Awards were, in alphabetical order:

Jay Dawdy, president and CEO of Gryphon Strategies. Dawdy was unable to attend the event. He was recognized for managing the strategy, direction and overall operations of the company and overseeing significant growth while also appearing frequently on panels and committees to lend his expertise to the broader community.

David Demilia, president and CEO of Hudson Valley for Tompkins Community Bank, was unable to attend but sent his regards via video message. He thanked his team for their leadership throughout the Covid pandemic and the chaos caused in the banking industry by PPP loans and deferments.

Chris Fenimore, senior vice president and head of accounting and controller for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., thanked the company’s staff, including those also in attendance for their support and working together to “help Regeneron achieve its mission of bringing science to medicine.”

Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey MLS, accepted his award “on behalf of the 13,000 members of the Hudson Gateway Association Realtors and the 46,000 members of OneKey MLS – those are thousands of real estate professionals who are truly committed to the communities in which they live and serve.”

Nicholas Janiga, vice president, chief legal counsel and assistant corporate secretary at New York Medical College, told the audience “I’m sure you all know that being a C-Suite honoree involves challenges on the home front and at work that we couldn’t do without the support of our families as well.”

Michelle A. Nicholas, PCSB Bank’s senior vice president, chief diversity officer and director of community development, accepted her award by telling the audience, “Make sure that there is someone there with you at your job, whatever you do, that can learn and grow with you.”

Liz Nunan, president, and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence, thanked her employees for making the firm a market leader, noting how “it truly does take a village and my village absolutely rocks, and this recognition is really because of all of them.”

Marria Pooya, the founder and CEO of Greenwich Medical Spa, said that standing before the audience was not only a successful businesswoman, “but also a little girl who was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, and came here at the age of nine, wanting to make a difference for herself, for her community and for women.”

Christina Rae, president of Buzz Creators Inc., in addition to thanking her employees and family urged the audience to attend regular cancer screenings after sharing that she had faced a cancer diagnosis in the midst of the pandemic while continuing to build her successful business. She reported that “after a whirlwind 16 months of chemotherapy and numerous treatments” that she is now “completely cancer free.”

Elena Rivera-Cheek, founder and CEO of Copy & Art, thanked her staff for helping grow the company and move into a new space, then asked the audience to join her for a selfie from the stage. “This is a big night in my life and that’s why I want to commemorate it with a selfie with you guys,” she said. “I also do advertising, so that’s what we do.”

Tyré Robinson, regional president M&T Bank, thanked her family and those she works with, noting that she was “truly so beyond blessed to work with such a dedicated team of professionals who are not only passionate about what they do, but they’re truly committed to the communities that they serve.”

Lauren Rones-Payne, general manager at Million Air, told her fellow honorees and their guests that she has one message: “Take a risk and take chances.”

Tiffany Smith Sullivan, senior vice president and chief operating officer for NewYork-Presbyterian Physician Services at NewYork-Presbyterian, was unable to attend but was recognized for her work leading the Ambulatory Care Practice Network and overseeing the development and management of the medical group in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

JD Summa, CEO and president of Kings Capital Construction, also was unable to attend and his awared was accepted by Victoria Bruno, the company’s business development manager, who paid tribute to “all our valuable teammates who have worked day in and day out to make our company one of the premier construction firms in the tri-state area.”

Felix Tapia, director of marketing and business development for Robison Oil, thanked his colleagues. “It was the Robison team that got us here, that has been working throughout Covid, attending to people’s homes.”

Marissa Weidner, executive vice president, and chief corporate responsibility officer at Webster Bank, thanked her family and colleagues, adding, “I get to manage a $6.5 million investment in our communities. What better job can you have?”

The event was sponsored at the Gold level by the law firm Bond Schoeneck & King and the biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Silver level sponsors included M&T Bank Corp., and Bronze tier was provided by Robison Construction, the Million Air FBO network, Kings Capital Construction Group Inc. and PCSB Bank.