Norwalk’s Toluna hires Jeff Claypoole for general manager role

Toluna, a Norwalk-based consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, has hired Jeff Claypoole as general manager for the Americas.

Claypoole brings two decades of market research experience to the company. Before joining Toluna, he was senior vice president at NielsenIQ’s BASES Price and Portfolio business, where he built and managed a team of over 120 associates operating in over 100 markets around the world.

“Toluna’s growth has only been possible thanks to its incredible people, and we are delighted to welcome an industry veteran like Jeff Claypoole to the team. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and creative thinking, Jeff is an asset to our leadership team and will be instrumental in Toluna’s continued success in the Americas,” said Kevin Daly, chief sales officer at Toluna.