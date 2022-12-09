Norwalk’s Terex names new chief sustainability officer

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) has promoted Stacey Babson Kaplan to senior vice president, chief sustainability and compliance officer.

Babson Kaplan joined the Norwalk-headquartered Terex in 2002 as corporate counsel for human resources compliance. In 2005, she was appointed vice president and deputy general counsel for employment and global diversity, and in 2008 she was named vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer.

“Stacey’s new assignment acknowledges her significant and growing role in overseeing Terex’s initiatives in ESG,” said John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “Terex has long been highly active in ESG activities, and Stacey is helping us take this commitment to an even higher level.”