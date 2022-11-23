New president at Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) has named John Bruno as president and chief operating officer (COO).

Bruno comes to Xerox after seven years with Aon, where he most recently served as COO and CEO of Data & Analytic Services. Earlier in his 30-year career, he was a managing director and Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

“John brings decades of business, technology, and operations leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries that are applicable to the direction we’re taking Xerox,” said Steven Bandrowczak, CEO at Norwalk-headquartered Xerox. “John’s expertise will help advance our client-centric operating model and enable us to create an even better overall customer experience.”