New executive hires at Greenwich’s American Battery Materials

Greenwich-based American Battery Materials Inc., an environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) and other minerals, has named Ross Saldarini as chief financial officer (CFO) and Scott Avanzino as chief operating officer (COO).

Saldarini was previously CFO of Upper Echelon Products and a managing partner with Yellowstone Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory, M&A, and management consulting services company. Avanzino was previously a business development executive with Quaternary Resource Investigations LLC and was the was owner, geologist and technical advisor with Paradise Mineral Consulting LLC.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Ross and Scott to American Battery Materials,” said CEO Sebastian Lux. “The addition of these two highly experienced executives reflects our ongoing commitment to building a dedicated management team with extraordinary financial and industry experience at an exciting time of growth for our company.”