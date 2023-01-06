Home Latest News New executive director at Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry

The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry has named Katharine (Trina) Fontaine to the newly created position of executive director.

Fontaine was previously senior development director at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Greater NY Chapter and will begin her new job on Jan. 9. Earlier in her career, she was a Wall Street sales trader earlier, and she has served on many boards and committees in the community including the vestry at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Armonk, the Junior League of Northern Westchester and at the Pantry.

“The Board is very excited to welcome Trina to our organization,” said Sharon Seidell, board
president of the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry. “Trina brings a wealth of fund development, advocacy, volunteer management and board development experience that will be an incredible asset to the Pantry as our services and programs expand to better meet the needs of the food insecure in our community.”

