New EVP of medical affairs at Danbury’s Frameworks Solutions

Framework Solutions LLC, a Danbury-headquartered provider of compliance and technology services to the life sciences industry, has hired Dr. Norm Enriquez as executive vice president of medical affairs.

Dr. Enriquez is currently the principal at Prescience Biotech Consultancy, a boutique advisory firm working within Life Sciences. His past experience included tenures at CytomX Therapeutics as vice President of medical affairs and at Amgen as executive director of global medical development. Graduate Institute (Claremont College Consortium).

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Norm to the Executive team,” said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. “Norm is an accomplished medical affairs leader with a proven track record of success. His extensive knowledge and industry experience is unmatched. We look forward to Norm contributing to the continued growth of the company as we expand our suite of services.”