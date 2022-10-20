New chief marketing officer at Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands, a Stamford-headquartered producer of regional spring water and national purified water brands, has hired Kheri Holland Tillman as chief marketing officer.

Tillman was previously vice president of global development and marketing Services at Harman International. Earlier in her career, she was vice president of marketing at Heineken USA.

“As we continue to unlock the power of our core business with increased brand building investments and expand organically through innovation and strategic additions to our platform, Kheri’s broad skill set, creative approach and leadership abilities will make her an invaluable asset to our marketing efforts and further augment the strength of our senior management team,” said Paul Norman, president of retail at BlueTriton Brands.