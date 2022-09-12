New chief marketing officer at Norwalk’s HomeServe

HomeServe, the Norwalk-based home emergency repair and improvement business, has named Andy Yost as its new chief marketing officer and member of its North American board.

Yost brings nearly 30 years of marketing leadership and experience to HomeServe, most recently serving in a similar role at Kinsa, a health tech startup. He replaces Mike Rauscher, who had been with HomeServe since 2008 and has retired.

“In addition to his marketing excellence, I’m particularly excited about his clear commitment to people,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Andy is passionate about building high performing teams that enable people to take chances and grow their careers and encouraging them to be creative, innovative and strategic in their approach to helping grow market share and brand recognition.”