New chief executive named at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) has promoted Mendi Blue Paca to president and CEO. She will succeed Juanita T. James, who announced her plans to retire earlier this year.

Blue Paca, who is currently the FCCF’s chief community impact officer, will begin her new role on Oct. 3.

“Mendi is a dynamic and thoughtful leader who is ideally suited to lead the Foundation into its next chapter,” said Edwin L. Ford, chair of the board of directors for the FCCF. “As we searched for the foundation’s next chief executive, Mendi stood out for her unique combination of experience and passion – as well as her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our community. We are excited to make this announcement and begin working together to serve Fairfield County.”

Blue Paca began her career as a registered broker and compliance officer at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York and lso served in public-sector and other philanthropic leadership positions, where she secured more than $15 million in competitive funding. She also served as a strategic consultant to the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and W.K. Kellogg Foundation. She is also the board chairwoman of Partners for Educational Leadership and a board member of Harvard Business School Community Partners of CT.