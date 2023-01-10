Home Fairfield New chief commercial officer at Norwalk’s HEI Hotels & Resorts

Phil Hall
HEI Hotels & Resorts, a Norwalk-based hospitality investment and management company, promoted Jeremy See to chief commercial officer.

See joined HEI’s manager-in-training development program in 2009 and served in several on-property revenue roles in hotels in Boston and Detroit before being promoted through the companies’ revenue management organization. His roles over the past 12 years have included regional vice president of revenue and later senior vice president of revenue management, a title he has held since 2020.

“Jeremy is a remarkable strategist who has led HEI’s revenue management organization to the pinnacle of the industry,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO and managing partner at HEI Hotels & Resorts. “Under his leadership, HEI has become one of the most innovative and consistently successful top-line companies in the hotel management space, with an extraordinary track record of increasing market share year after year – a feat that few, if any, can match.”

