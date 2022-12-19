New chief accounting officer at Shelton’s Edgewell Personal Care

Shelton-headquartered Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) has hired Robert Schmidt as chief accounting officer.

Prior to joining Edgewell, Schmidt held chief accounting officer positions at ADC Therapeutics and Newell Brands Inc. Earlier in his career, he was assistant corporate controller at Celgene Corp.

“With over 20 years of experience, Rob is a seasoned finance executive with a proven track record of creating value and leading complex, fast paced organizations,” said Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan. “I look forward to Rob joining as a key member of the leadership team and benefiting from his wealth of knowledge and expertise as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities.”