Home Fairfield New chief accounting officer at Shelton’s Edgewell Personal Care

New chief accounting officer at Shelton’s Edgewell Personal Care

By
Phil Hall
-

Shelton-headquartered Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) has hired Robert Schmidt as chief accounting officer.

Prior to joining Edgewell, Schmidt held chief accounting officer positions at ADC Therapeutics and Newell Brands Inc. Earlier in his career, he was assistant corporate controller at Celgene Corp.

“With over 20 years of experience, Rob is a seasoned finance executive with a proven track record of creating value and leading complex, fast paced organizations,” said Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan. “I look forward to Rob joining as a key member of the leadership team and benefiting from his wealth of knowledge and expertise as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities.”

Previous articleFordham discussion seeks to address the affordable housing conundrum
Next articleMaine company to develop and operate new Vassar-based hotel and restaurant
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here