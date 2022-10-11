Media executive Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa joins board of United Rentals

Stamford-headquartered United Rentals Inc. has announced the appointment of Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa to the company’s board of directors.

Lopez-Balboa is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cumulus Media Inc., and previously he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Univision Communications Inc. (now TelevisaUnivision). Earlier in his career, he was a managing director with Goldman Sachs for more than 20 years, specializing in the telecom, media and technology sector.

With his appointment, the United Rentals board expands to 11 members, of which nine are independent directors.

“Frank brings deep finance, leadership and operational expertise to our board,” said United Rentals Chairman Michael Kneeland. “He understands the dynamics of scale and customer service in a large, networked business-oriented toward growth. We look forward to his strategic perspective as a director of United Rentals.”