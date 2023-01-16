Mastercard promotes Devin Corr to EVP of investor relations

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) has promoted Devin Corr to executive vice president of investor relations, effective May 1. He will succeed Warren Kneeshaw, who announced he will retire after seven years with the Purchase-based company.

Corr currently serves as the chief financial officer for Mastercard’s Data and Services activities. He originally joined Mastercard in 2013 to manage customer risk management activities across the Americas and held several finance leadership positions, including support of consumer products and the company’s U.K., Ireland, Nordic and Baltics division. Earlier in his career, Corr worked in equity trading at UBS and equity research at Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch.

“Devin brings a unique perspective to this role,” said Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer. “Not only does he have a deep knowledge of our diverse business, but his tenure working on several equities’ desks will help continue to evolve our relationship with our stockholders and the broader investment community.”

Photo courtesy Devin Corr’s Instagram page